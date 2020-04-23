Coweta County deputy shares a sweet moment with his daughter through sign language

A Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy shared a sweet moment with his daughter before reporting to duty.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's office's Facebook page, Deputy Mark Dorsey's daughter Drew is autistic. She communicates with her dad through sign language.

In the video, an excited Drew is seen running to her's dad car and giving him some encouragement via signs.

In a caption the Coweta County Sheriff's office wrote, "Deputy Mark Dorsey and his daughter Drew. Drew is autistic and nonverbal. She uses sign language to speak. They do this every day before he leaves for work. #loveneedsnoword"