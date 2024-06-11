Ex-Coweta County deputy pulls gun on co-worker: sheriff

article

A former Coweta County deputy is facing charges after he allegedly pulled his gun on a colleague at work.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it had fired James Arthur Broadwater after the May 1 incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on his co-worker at the department.

The sheriff’s office said after it fired Broadwater, it turned the matter over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to see if criminal charges should be filed. By Monday, they were.

The GBI has charged the 31-year-old former deputy with pointing a pistol at another, and violation of oath of office.

The GBI said after roll call at the department, Broadwater got into a disagreement with another deputy and pulled his service revolver and pointed it at the other deputy.

The statement did not say what the argument was about.

Broadwater was booked into the Coweta County Jail on Monday and bonded out the same day.

The GBI said the investigation was ongoing. Anyone that has information should contact their regional office in Columbus.

Once the investigation is complete, the GBI said it will turn the case over to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.