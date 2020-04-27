Coweta County deputies helping kids cope during the coronavirus pandemic

Deputies in Coweta County are doing something special for children and are aiming to help ease tensions during this time.

They have taken time out of their busy day to read stories and sing songs to them during Georgia’s now lifted shelter-in-place order.

Whether it was a bedtime story or a sing-along song, these were messages from the frontlines from law enforcement to kids, letting them know that during the shelter in place, it was going to be OK.

During Georgia's shelter in place, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office on social media dedicated time to kids and reaching out in a way they hoped conveyed the message that we'd all get through this ok and together.

The sheriff credits staffer Melanie Swartz with coming up with the idea. And it started with video storytime and quickly evolved to include other types of videos.