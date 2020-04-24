Coweta County church fire under investigation

article

State officials are now joining the investigation of a church fire in Coweta County.

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said the fire happened around 8:10 p.m. on Monday at the Turin Church of God and Christ, located at 1 Schoolhouse Road in Turin.

“Thankfully, the 110-year-old church was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the structure did suffer severe fire damage as a result,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The cause of this fire is still under investigation. There is no foul play suspected at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact the Coweta County Fire Department.