2 arrested after pursuit, crash involving Coweta County deputy identified

Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase left three vehicles mangled, including a police cruiser, in Fayette County on Tuesday.

Justan Curtis, of Stone Mountain, was behind the wheel and Artis Ceasar was in the passenger seat, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the pair fled the scene of a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road after deputies responded to a report of a fight on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple vehicles were damaged after a pursuit in Coweta County on July 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but instead took off.

"The car does not stop, so a pursuit ensues which ends in Fayette County, the vehicle crashes and two suspects are put into custody," said Investigator Toby Nix with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

An innocent driver and the pursuing deputy ended up crashing into the suspect after about three miles.

The mangled wreckage looks worse than it actually was. The deputy and the other driver only suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said they recovered a weapon inside the crashed vehicle. FOX 5 was there Wednesday afternoon as a deputy sealed up this semi-automatic seized following the chase.

Our investigations unit has taken over to ascertain exactly what happened in the Taco Bell and KFC parking lot, to what all caused this. So, as that, the investigation continues and there may be some charges pending," said Investigator Nix.

Curtis, who was also wanted out of Atlanta for an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, now faces felony fleeing and at least eight traffic offenses. Ceasar was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.