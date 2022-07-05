2 in custody after pursuit, crash involving Coweta County deputy

article

Two people were taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in Fayette County.

This started as a fight call at the KFC restaurant located at E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description given of one of the people involved and attempted to pull over the driver.

Deputies said the driver did not stop, prompting a chase that last for about three miles heading into Fayette County. The driver ended up crashing around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and Fischer Road.

At least three vehicles were involved in that crash. All three vehicles ended up in the median and turn lane along the busy the highway.

Multiple vehicles were damaged after a pursuit in Coweta County on July 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Deputies said two people were taken into custody. One had active aggravated assault with a firearm warrants out of the Atlanta Police Department, investigators said.

Their names have not been released.

Video from the scene shows a Coweta County deputy SUV with frontend damage and airbags deployed.

A black SUV had damage to the front and back on the driver’s side. Its airbags were also deployed. An image shared by a FOX 5 viewer shows the SUV had ended up turned on the driver's side in the ditch in the median of Hwy 34.

A brown minivan also had frontend damage.

Crews worked for about two hours to clear the roadway completely, but traffic was free-flowing in both directions during that time.