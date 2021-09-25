Coweta County business offers $10,000 reward for information on drive-by shooting

A Coweta County business offered a $10,000 reward for information on the person who shot into their offices.

Carl E. Smith and Sons Building Supply was closed at the time of the shooting so no one was hurt.

Investigators say the shooting happened after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24. Video shows what investigators think is a white Dodge pickup truck driving past the business. They said at some point, the driver gets out of the truck and fires shots at the business.

Carl E. Smith and Sons building supplies is offering $10,000 reward for information related to the person responsible for damaging their offices after several rounds were fired into their office building. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Several rounds hit the office window and shattered the front door.

Carl E. Smith and Sons has been in Coweta County since 1981. Company president Vernon Boswell says he has no clue who would target the company like this.

"It's a mystery to us," he said.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office investigator Toby Nix said he's following up on tips.

"We're hoping to get some more and as much information as we can on it," he said.

If you have any information, you can call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.

