Officer shot in the head, man dead after gun battle with police at Covington motel

article

A man was killed and a Covington police officer was rushed to an area hospital after a shootout at a motel off Interstate 20 late Tuesday evening.

Covington police officers were responding to a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. reporting a disturbance at the OYO Hotel off Alcovy Road.

The officers found the man, police say. What sparked the shootout is still under investigation, but police say the man opened fire on the officers.

At least one of the officers returned fire, killing the man.

One of the officers was shot in the head. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The officer’s condition was not immediately known, but police say he was stable.

No one else was injured.

Investigators surround a Covington motel after a man was shot and killed by police during a disturbance call on May 23, 2023. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of force by the officer. This will be the state agency’s 40th such investigation this year.

Tuesday evening's shooting brings up disquieting memories of another Covington police officer who made national headlines after being shot. On Sept. 3, 2018, Officer Matt Cooper was attempting to run down a shoplifter when that man suddenly opened fire at Cooper, striking him in the face. Cooper spent years recovering, but with the help of the Shepherd Center, he was able to go back to work.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Watch Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates.