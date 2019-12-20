Covington plant reaches deal with state on EtO

Changes are in store for a medical sterilization plant in Covington.

The BD Plant has agreed to the terms outlined in a notice from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division.

According to the agreed-upon deal, the plant will immediately take several steps to decrease the amount of ethylene oxide or EtO in their facility.

This includes no longer storing any equipment sterilized with EtO there, from December 23 to January 6.

The plant will also expand are where it conducts air monitoring tests.

EtO is a known cancer-causing chemical.