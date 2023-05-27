Covington officer shot in face responding to call released from hospital

article

The Covington Police Department who was shot in the face while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday at a motel off Interstate 20 has been released from the hospital.

Officer Rashad Rivers was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and underwent surgery earlier this week. The bullet struck the officer near his eye and became lodged in his jaw. He had surgery earlier this week to remove it.

Rivers joined the department in September 2022 after graduating the police academy and earning the Leadership Award for his class. He was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.

A second officer shot and killed the man who reportedly shot Officer Rivers. That man has been identified as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill of Covington.