Man killed in overnight Covington shooting

A man has died after an early Thursday morning shooting in Covington.

Newton County deputies were called to a residence on Kirkland Road at approximately 2:58 a.m. on Sept. 21. That's where they said they discovered the victim, 23-year-old Tariq Dunston.

Dunston was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is an open investigation on this incident. Deputies have not named any suspects or motives for the shooting.

If you know anything, give the Newton County Sheriff's Office a call at 678-625-1400.