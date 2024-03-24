2 airlifted as motorcycle crashes involving nearly 100 bikers shut down I-20 in Covington

article

A series of crashes involving a group of somewhere between 75 and 100 motorcyclists and an SUV caused a shutdown on Interstate 20 in Covington. Two motorcyclists had to be airlifted for treatment.

It happened on March 24 as the group was traveling east on I-20 from Fayetteville to Augusta. It was a permitted motorcycle ride.

Covington investigators believe a lane captain for the group was riding in the middle lane at a "higher-than-average rate of speed" to keep the group together when he or she hit the back of a white SUV.

(Credit: Covington Police Department)

Numerous other motorcyclists then hit each other to avoid hitting the first biker and the SUV.

After the series of crashes, two individuals were transported to the hospital via helicopter. They are believed to be alert, conscious and breathing.

I-20 was closed for 90 minutes while crews worked to clear the roadway.