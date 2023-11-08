'Goodbye': Missing Covington teen leaves family a note

article

A teen who left her Covington home Wednesday reportedly left her family a note with her intentions. Now, officials need help finding her.

The note 17-year-old Allyson Roden left behind said, "Good bye, I don't want to live here anymore."

Newton County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black t-shirt. Roden has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

It's believed that she may be in the Nickajack Road area of Mableton.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call the sheriff's office at 678-625-1515.