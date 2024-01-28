Missing Covington man suffers from dementia, family says

article

Have you seen Cover Georgia Bryan? His family has been worried since he went missing from his home in Covington Saturday afternoon.

Bryan is a 68-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Police say he was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Regency Place. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair that he keeps cut low.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt with black house shoes on his feet.

If you have seen him, or know anything about his whereabouts, please give the Newton County Sheriff's Office a call at 770-784-2075, or report the sighting to 911.