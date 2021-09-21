COVID-19 vaccines being offered students, staff at in-school clinics in Clayton County

Clayton County Schools teacher Amanda Turner was among the first to get vaccinated at Babb Middle School's vaccination clinic in Forest Park.

"Our principal took the time to make it very convenient for us," Turner said.

CCPS launched onsite vaccination clinics at its middle schools and high schools on Tuesday.

"Let's get out of the politics of vaccine hesitancy. Vaccinations are good. The data is very clear, said Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley. "They decrease the spread of the disease if you get the virus, and they are decreasing the need of going in the hospital or staying in the hospital."

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to district staff and to students 12 and older with parental permission.

Student Javier Garcia was eager to get vaccinated.

"I decided to get vaccinated for one really big reason," Garcia said. "I am too young to die."

Clayton County Schools is offering vaccinations to all eligible students and staff. (FOX 5)

On Monday, the school district opened COVID-19 testing clinics at all its schools. The clinics are the latest effort by district leaders to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"So, number one, we can keep our students in school learning, face to face as long as possible, and learning at very high levels. As you know since August 2nd, we have had to move several schools to virtual learning, whether one week two days or a few weeks," said Dr. Beasley.

Clayton County Public Schools is working with its Department of Student Services and Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services to offer vaccinations during the school day. Educators choosing to get vaccinated said they are doing their part to ensure a healthy learning environment.

"It is very important because once they come inside the schools. They are in our care, and we want to make sure they continue coming to school and get that education that they need," said Dr. Beasley.

For more information on testing and vaccinations as well as a look at the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit clayton.k12.ga.us.

