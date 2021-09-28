COVID-19 vaccine drive offers $100 to each DeKalb County resident who gets shot

article

DeKalb County is giving residents another chance to get $100 to get a COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday.

The county will be giving away a $100 prepaid debit for those who receive one of the free Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines during a drive at Stonecrest Mall.

DeKalb County Board of Health, Emory Healthcare, and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will be giving out the shot from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. for those who are 12 and older.

Free COVID-19 tests will also be administered by MedCura Health.

This is a drive-thru event and participants will need to bring their insurance information and a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome.

Booster shots for those eligible will also be available.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said more than 379,696 residents or 51 percent of DeKalb County has been fully vaccinated.

The mall is located at 2929 Turner Hill Rd. in Stonecrest.

