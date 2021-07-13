COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Georgia creep upward

The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Georgia have been creeping upward over the past few weeks. The numbers have not decreased since the Fourth of July weekend.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at 743, up from 365 on June 25, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Some 663 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 – just over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19, according to state data.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks, but health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated. Only 39% of state residents are fully vaccinated, well below the rate in other states.

Health officials have been seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations across the country the past few weeks. Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.

Even with the latest surge, cases in the U.S. are nowhere near their peak of a quarter-million per day in January. And deaths are running at under 260 per day on average after topping out at more than 3,400 over the winter — a testament to how effectively the vaccine can prevent serious illness and death in those who happen to become infected.

Still, amid the rise, health authorities in places such as Los Angeles County and St. Louis are begging even immunized people to resume wearing masks in public.

A FOX 5 I-Team investigation from mid-January to mid-June of this year, nearly every Georgian hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 either had not been vaccinated or did not yet have full vaccine protection from the virus.

According to data reported to the Georgia DPH from hospitals and other sources, between January 19 and June 15, 64 fully vaccinated Georgians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 14 died.

But consider during the same five-month period, 10,800 Georgians were hospitalized; 7091 died.

That translates into 99.4% of all Georgians hospitalized who either were not vaccinated or had not been fully protected. For deaths, it’s even greater: 99.8% died unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

A study from the Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Fund published last week estimates the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines prevented nearly 300,000 additional deaths.

Researchers say without the current vaccination program in place, by the end of June 2021 there would have been an additional 1.25 million hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said last week, all three COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against the highly infectious delta variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci cited various studies, including three separate real-world studies which showed Pfizer was 79%, 88%, and 96% effective against the delta variant.

The delta variant is overtaking other strains and spreading in the U.S., particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

Georgia health officials teamed up with the Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend to promote vaccination at a concert ahead of a NASCAR race. They will be looking for other opportunities to promote the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, state health officials say just over 4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. That is less than 38% of the state’s current population according to the U.S. Census.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower vaccination rates: Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%; Nevada, 50.9%; Louisiana, 39.2%; and Utah, 49.5%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

