International travelers concerned about Delta variant of COVID-19

The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing some worry for travelers. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday there are at least 50 confirmed cases for the variant in the Peach State. But, they admit this number is probably too low. Testing is down significantly, and of those positive tests, only a few are sent off to check for the variant.

There's some good news for those who are vaccinated. Wellstar Kennestone health officials said vaccines, especially the two-dose options, are the most effective against the Delta variant.

The virus isn't keeping people from traveling safely this summer. FOX 5 spoke to Lexi Poer who will leave with her family early Wednesday morning for Saint Kitts and Nevis.

"I'm beyond thrilled," Poer said. "I love traveling internationally. My husband and I found it to be a pillar of our relationship and we knew we wanted it to be a part of our kids upbringing as well."

Lexi, her husband Jordan, kids Kennedy and Addeline, along with her mother "Nana" will take two planes and one boat ride to get to Nevis. Traveling with children, 2 and 4 years old, is always an adventure. It's her youngest child's first flight, and Lexi said she's a little anxious about airport traffic. But, she's not too worried about COVID-19 or the Delta variant.

"So far, since we are following CDC guidelines and it seems as though the vaccine is preventing against that, we feel comfortable still going and getting out there taking these added precautions," said Poer.

Wellstar Kennestone health officials confirm the vaccine is working to protect people from the virus and the mutations. All of the adults in Poer's group are vaccinated, and her girls are good about wearing their masks. This, along with all of the precautions both countries are making to keep people safe and healthy, makes Poer feel more at ease.

To enter Saint Kitts and Nevis, each traveler needs a health visa. To get a health visa, each traveler needs a negative COVID-19 test, even those who are vaccinated. Poer said the Caribbean country's tourism website suggested using testfortravel.com to find an approved test near her 72 hours before their trip. The resort they're staying at on the island will organize and administer another test within 72 hours of returning home to the states.

"I don't think the process was difficult," said Poer. "But the anticipation to make sure we checked all of our boxes and then waiting for them to reciprocate anything we needed is a little bit stressful."

Now that their bags are packed, health visas secured, and passports in hand, Poer said she can be excited about her family vacation.

"So, this is a very exciting moment not only because of what the last year has looked like but also because our kids are so young we get to have this experience with them for the first time," said Lexi.

The family is posting about their travels on Instagram.

