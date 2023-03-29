Covenant School shooting: Principal remembered by Georgia friend

Grief stricken Nashville residents came together Wednesday evening for a vigil to mourn the victims of a deadly school shooting Monday. Among those victims, the head of the school, Katherine Koonce.

Katherine Koonce lived in Georgia for several years before moving to Tennessee. She got her master’s degree at Georgia State University.

"A tremendous loss for so many people. She was such a gift," said Dean Crowe.

Katherine Koonce (Supplied)

Crowe met Katherine through a Bible study group at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Crowe says when she heard about the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, her thoughts immediately turned to her friend, Katherine Koonce, who was head of the school.

Then she read the names of the three adults and three children who were gunned down.

"It was really surreal when I saw her name in print. Then, when I think about Katherine, of course, she would have done anything to protect those children and her staff," said Crowe.

Crowe says it does not surprise her Katherine is being called a hero for immediately taking action when a shooter stormed the school and opened fire. She is also being praised for preparing her students and staff for active shooter situations.

"I truly believe that as more of the story comes out, she will be a reason that it wasn’t even worse than it is today," said Crowe.

The two met many years ago when Katherine lived in East Cobb. Crowe says education and children were extremely important to Katherine.

"Education was very important to her, whether it was for the brightest kid or the kid that struggled the most," said Crowe.

Crowe says she often thinks about some of their conversations and advice Katherine gave her years ago that has made a difference in her life.

"You just never know as a person the influence you have, and I think more and more stories are going to come out about the influence (Katherine Koonce) had on so many people and their lives," said Crowe.