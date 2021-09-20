Couple's argument in Atlanta nightclub ends with man shot, police say

An argument between a man and his girlfriend ended with the man shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub, police say.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say officers were called to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Bell Street on Saturday around 2:35 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found one man with a gunshot wound. The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the investigation began inside a nearby nightclub when the victim and his girlfriend began to argue. Police say the argument continued outside the nightclub and more people got involved. At that time, the victim was shot.

Investigators believe everyone involved knew each other and the dispute was "ongoing."

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved or said if a suspect is in custody.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

