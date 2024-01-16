Officer shoots armed man at Gwinnett County apartment complex, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in unincorporated Snellville.

Officials with the police department say they are at the scene of the shooting at The Views, which is located on the 2300 block of Country Walk.

While details about the shooting are limited, officials say no officers were injured.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple Gwinnett County Police and Crime Scene Investigation vehicles at the scene. Part of the complex had been roped off with crime scene tape.

Officials say the person shot was a man who had been armed with a handgun. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Deadly Force Investigation Team will be investigating the shooting.

