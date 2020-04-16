Coronavirus testing ramps up in Cobb County

Cobb and Douglas Public Health has ramped up its COVID-19 testing efforts.

They've expanded their operating hours at the Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta and no longer require a doctor's referral.

So, anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get tested and any first responders or critical workers who may have been exposed but who don't have symptoms can get tested.

To make an appointment, call the health department at 770-514-2300 or visit the health department’s website.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

