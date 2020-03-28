Coronavirus in Georgia: County-by-county list of shelter in place mandates

Several metro Atlanta counties and cities are taking measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order which went into effect March 24 at noon and requires only residents of nursing or long-term care facilities, cancer patients and those with chronic lung disease to remain indoors. The directive is set to expire on April 6 at noon.

Athens-Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County has ordered all residents to shelter in place because of the coronavirus crisis.

Exceptions to the shelter in place order are for travel to work or school, to get groceries and medications, for outdoor exercise as long as people abide by social distancing guidelines, to care for family members or if you’re ordered out of your home by police.

Barrow County

Barrow County has issued a stay-at-home order for the unincorporated areas of the county in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, and runs through April 13.

Advertisement

Bartow County

Bartow County officials temporarily suspended all non-essential functions and recreational activities until further notice. More about the order can be found here.

Cherokee County

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners issued a Declaration of Local Emergency and Local Emergency Order to further the County’s preparedness to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The order activates the Emergency Operations Plan and enacts temporary restrictions for residents to self-isolate in their places of residence. The order will remain in effect until 12 am on April 9, unless modified by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.

“This order calls for citizens to shelter at home except where it’s truly necessary to go out. It requires citizens to stay at home except for necessary work, to obtain essential goods and services, and for other necessary purposes. But it allows citizens the latitude do interpret what’s necessary and essential under the circumstance,” said Commission Chairman Harry Johnson. “It also requires the closure of many places where people congregate or have close contact with each other, including dine-in restaurant service. The county order also supplements the Governor’s order of March 23, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people unless they can maintain six feet of separation.”

Learn more here.

Clayton County

Henry County has issued a shelter in place order limiting activities, businesses and government functions to only the most essential. Learn more at claytoncountyga.gov.

Forest Park

Beginning March 30 at 10 p.m. the City of Forest Park will be under a 'shelter in place' order, Mayor Angelyne Butler announced Saturday. The order will be in effect until April 13. As of Saturday, Clayton County had 53 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

Cobb County

Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce issued an executive order March 24 declaring a state of emergency to help combat the coronavirus. The order also directs county citizens to shelter in place.

Coweta County

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency, effective at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. They are asking residents to consider voluntarily sheltering at home. Nothing in the ordinance prohibits “essential business.”

Dine-in services at restaurants are banned, but delivery and takeout is allowed.

Fulton County

The Fulton County Board of Health issued an administrative shelter-in-place order Wednesday. The order commands all county residents to stay at their place of residence; only allowing them to leave to provide, receive, or engage in essential services or activities, effective immediately.

Fulton County officials said in a statement, "Violations of this Order shall constitute a misdemeanor and subject the violator to penalties and fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail per offense".

An expiration date for the order was not given.

City of Atlanta

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order asking all residents of the city of "stay at their place of residence" for 14 days starting at midnight on March 24.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County updated its state of emergency Friday night adding a “shelter-in-place” order.

Beginning Saturday at 9 p.m., DeKalb County will be under a 'shelter in place' order until further notice, the county's CEO Michael Thurmond announced on Friday.

“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” Thurmond was quoted as saying in release to FOX 5 News.

Chamblee

The mayor of Chamblee issued an executive order advising residents to stay in their homes. Residents are permitted to leave for essential services, and work for essential businesses or necessary governmental functions.

Tucker

The city of Tucker has issued an executive order which calls for the suspension of all in-restaurant dining, the closure of all businesses which require customer contact (hair and nail salons, massage establishments), the extension of a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. citywide curfew, mandating that businesses must comply with CDC guidelines, and the suspension of late fees and penalties for occupational taxes. Learn more at tuckerga.gov/coronavirus/index.php.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Douglas County

The Douglas County Board of Health has issued an Executive Order regarding sheltering in place due to COVID-19. Learn more about the order here.

Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has issued a 'stay-at-home' order that includes all 16 cities due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The order is in effect unitl April 13.

Henry County

Henry County Commissioners approved an emergency protective order to control the spread of COVID-19, but did not pass a shelter-in-place order Saturday.

In a statement, county officials said:

"The new ordinance requires that all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities close immediately and remain closed until further notice. It also states that all eating establishments, including bars and nightclubs within county limits, need to immediately close in-person dining, consumption of alcohol or entertainment and to only provide delivery, take-out or drive-thru services."

Dining halls or cafeterias inside of hospitals are exempt.

Rockdale County

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners issued a shelter-in-place, effective March 26. The order is in place until April 8.

Spalding County

Officials in Spalding County declared a state of emergency, implementing a voluntary shelter at home order for residence and prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more people.

Eating establishments and other businesses were also ordered to close. Learn more about the order here.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

RESOURCES:

If you don't see your county or city in this lisiting, check your local government's website.