Expand / Collapse search

Cornerstone Worship Center in Cartersville destroyed by overnight fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 7:17am EDT
Cartersville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fire at Cartersville church overnight

A church and daycare in Cartersville caught fire overnight. Officials are still trying to determine the cause.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Investigators in Bartow County are working to determine the cause of a fire that severely damaged the Cornerstone Worship Center on Old Mill Road in Cartersville. 

The fire broke out overnight, causing extensive damage to the building, which also houses a daycare center.

Fire crews have declared the building a total loss, citing significant damage to the roof. The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing. It's possible the fire was caused by lightning during a storm that passed through the area last night. 