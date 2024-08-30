Cornerstone Worship Center in Cartersville destroyed by overnight fire
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Investigators in Bartow County are working to determine the cause of a fire that severely damaged the Cornerstone Worship Center on Old Mill Road in Cartersville.
The fire broke out overnight, causing extensive damage to the building, which also houses a daycare center.
Fire crews have declared the building a total loss, citing significant damage to the roof. The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing. It's possible the fire was caused by lightning during a storm that passed through the area last night.