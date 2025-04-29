GBI searching for new leads in 2023 disappearance of 21-year-old Blairsville man

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a 21-year-old Blairesville man who has been missing for more than two years.

Cordelle McMillan may have been on his way to Atlanta when he disappeared.

What we know:

Officials say the 21-year-old was last seen walking away from his home on Nichols Circle in Union County sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. on April 28, 2023.

He was last known to be wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack.

What you can do:

Two years after his dispparance, the GBI and the Union County Sheriff's Office are searching for new leads in their investigation.

If you have any information that can help, call the GBI Tip Line at 800‐597‐8477.