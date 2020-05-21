Coral Hospitality resumes lodging, dining at Georgia State Parks & Lodges

The hospitality group, which manages five of Georgia’s State Parks & Lodges, is reopening various operations at the properties starting Thursday, including lodging at three of the state parks and restaurants at two parks here in North Georgia.

Starting Thursday, lodging operations have resumed at George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge in Fort Gaines, Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club in Cordele, and Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge in McRae. Those parks are managed by Coral Hospitality, which has continued limited-lodging at its two popular North Georgia properties, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge in Dawsonville and Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen.

On-site restaurants will re-open at the North Georgia parks starting today, along with limited access to some of the parks’ adventure experiences.

According to Coral Hospitality, resuming these operations means the company has brought back more than 300 workers, all of whom had been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

We spent the morning at Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen — a popular spot for outdoor adventurers due to its hiking trails, archery and air gun range, paddleboaring, the popular Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventures zipline and canopy course.

