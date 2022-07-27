Cop City: Tech sent to fix vandalized police cameras fired at, residents say

New details are emerging around a controversial plan to build a training center for first responders in DeKalb County. Someone opened fire at a worker sent out to fix surveillance cameras in the community near the so-called "Cop City."

It happened Monday afternoon on Key Road and Woodham Way.

FOX 5 reported about vandals destroying cameras in the neighborhood. Neighbors believe it is linked to the controversy over the planned training center.

Marc Bolden is the president of the Boulder Walk Homeowner's Association. He said a technician from Flock Safety came to his community to repair the cameras.

"When the technician was out, they were met with gunfire," Bolden said. "The shots were fired from within the fence line, one o’clock in the afternoon, I believe, broad daylight."

Video released to FOX 5 showed vandals who toppled surveillance cameras and spray-painted vulgarities on homeowners’ property in this neighborhood. It sits right near the planned training center for Atlanta police and first responders some call "Cop City."

The Atlanta Police Foundation plans to build the training center on 85-acres along Key Road. They would preserve the remaining 265 acres as green space. However, many opponents have emerged who have protested the site. They see it as the expansion of the police state. They believe it threatens the Atlanta forest.

The gate in front of the future home of the so-called "Cop City" in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)

DeKalb County police confirm they found shell casings in the area. It isn’t clear if the shots are linked to the ongoing protests.

Homeowners like Marcus Hunter cannot believe what is happening in his neighborhood.

"Now this is the focus. Now the violence is the focus. Now the vandalism is the focus," Hunter said. "With the shots being fired at the technician, I think that takes it to a new level."

Flock, the company that installed the cameras, would not comment on the latest incident.

DeKalb County police said no one was injured and no property was damaged.

The HOA said they’re asking police to beef up patrols.