‘Stop Cop City’ responds to AP analysis of valid petition signers

The outcome of the future of the controversial training center for Atlanta police and first responders could come down to signatures. The Associated Press analyzed some of the signatures on a petition to put what critics call "Cop City" up for a vote. It found nearly half of the 1,000 signatures examined may be ineligible.

Organizers launched a petition to put the future of the $90 million training center on the ballot.

"We submitted 116,000 signatures," said Britney Whaley, southeast regional director for Working Families Party, one of the organizers of the petition.

"Stop Cop City" organizers say they are not worried after a recent analysis by The Associated Press found half the signatures may not be valid.

The AP reports it had hand counted only a little more than 108,000 signatures. The news outlet also counted 1,000 entries from that petition. It could not match nearly half of those that signed the petition to the eligible voters registered in the city of Atlanta.

Some signers lived outside the city and had what appeared to be made-up addresses, according to the AP article.

"We understood that in any signature-gathering process, a lot of the signatures will not be valid. Because we understood that, we got what we felt like were more than enough with a buffer and a cushion so that we could meet that threshold," Whaley said.

She says petition organizers do not have access to the city’s list of registered voters.

"We don’t have access to the signatures on the voter file. Understanding more about what they will actually deem valid and invalid is the only way we will know," she said.

The city won’t verify the signatures because the petition is being held up in court. Legal and procedural disputes could shrink the total of eligible signers even if the city eventually counts those signatures, possibly weakening the petition.

"We feel confident that we have it," Whaley said. "We think that there are more than what we need."

A hearing on this case is set to start on Thursday.

The mayor’s office would not comment on this story, but Mayor Dickens previously said he supports letting the process run its course in an open and transparent manner. He said he wants to know what is in the boxes.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning to address what he calls multiple crimes associated with the training center.