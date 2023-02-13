Concerns rise as more officers used to guard future Atlanta police training site

Two community leaders from opposite sides of Atlanta question why the city is shifting dozens of officers to guard a construction site where the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is being built.

They understand the site needs to be protected. But they do not want on duty cops removed their neighborhoods to accomplish that task.

"It's unheard-of," said Latonya Gates of Grove Park.

That is a proud-established community where many seniors reside.

"We love our police officers," she added, "and they work hard to look after our seniors".

What began one week ago, with a reassignment of 30 officers for 24-hour-a day coverage, has doubled and even tripled on some days.

Forty officers are assigned just during the daytime when actual construction is going on.

"Oh, Jesus," said Buckhead resident Bill White.

He is the name that is spearheading a Buckhead City initiative.

"I understand the site needs to be protected," White said, "but we cannot be removing officers from Buckhead streets and other parts of Atlanta, so they can be security guards. Come on now?"