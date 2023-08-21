'Stop Cop City' activists plan to turn in over 100K signatures to put public training center on ballot

After two months of organizing, activists say they will turn in more than 100,000 signatures Monday in their effort to put Atlanta's controversial public safety training center on the ballot.

Hundreds of people — many volunteers, some paid — have spread out across the city of about 500,000 since July in hopes of persuading more than 70,000 registered voters to sign on to the petition drive. Monday morning, the Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition say they collected 104,000 signatures and say they'll keep fighting.

Technically, organizers say they need just 58,203 signatures to qualify for the November ballot — the equivalent of 15% of registered voters as of the last city election — but they set the higher goal knowing some will be disqualified.

If the threshold is not reached until late August or September, the referendum wouldn’t happen until March, when a competitive GOP presidential primary could turn out conservative voters and hurt its chances. The city also could move forward with construction in the meantime, unless a judge intervenes.

"We’ve laid out what the law calls for and what morality calls for — it’s up to the City now to honor the will of the voters," said Kurt Kastorf, Counsel for the Referendum.

Organizers of the drive say Mayor Andre Dickens and the City Council have failed to listen to a groundswell of opposition to the $90 million, 85-acre training center, which they fear will lead to greater militarization of the police and exacerbate environmental damage in the South River Forest in a poor, predominantly Black area.

Officials counter that the campus would replace outdated, far-flung facilities and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles, especially in the wake of 2020 protests over racial injustice. Dickens has said that the facility will teach the "most progressive training and curriculum in the country" and that officials have repeatedly revised their plans to address concerns about noise pollution and environmental impact.

In June, after hearing about 14 hours of public testimony that was overwhelmingly against the training center, council members voted 11-4 to approve $67 million toward the project. Outraged but not surprised, organizers of the petition drive announced it the next day.

The signature drive is the most ambitious in terms of numbers that has ever been launched in a Georgia city, but it has precedent from last year in Camden County, where voters overwhelmingly rejected a planned launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space. The Georgia Supreme Court in February unanimously upheld the legality of that referendum , though it remains an open question whether citizens can veto decisions of city governments.

In a recent court filing seeking to quash the Atlanta referendum, attorneys for the city said residents can’t force officials to retroactively revoke the lease agreement, which was made in 2021. They called organizers’ efforts "futile" and "invalid." The state agreed with the city in a separate filing, though that dispute is on hold for now.

While organizers expect to turn in the petition Monday, they say they plan to continue collecting signatures until the deadline extension granted by a federal judge through September.

