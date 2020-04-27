Cooking breakfast with Chef Jernard Wells

He is known as "The Chef of Love" and believes in cooking from the heart. Atlanta's Jernard Wells is a cookbook author and appeared on several Food Network shows. Like many, Wells is cookin a lot more at home in quarantine and today he wants to share his tips on creating a delicious breakfast omellete. For today's recipe see below. For more on Jernard Wells follow him on Instagram @chefjernard.

Omelette Recipe:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/3 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup of cheddar cheese

1/2 cup diced cooked turkey

4 eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms, onion, tomatoes; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until onion are crisp-tender. Add turkey cook 1 to 2 minutes or until hot.In small bowl, combine eggs, salt and pepper; blend well. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook until egg mixture is set, lifting edges occasionally to allow uncooked egg mixture to flow to bottom of skillet.loosen edge of omelet and fold other half over filling.