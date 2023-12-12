Serial burglars hit dozen Conyers businesses, stealing thousands and leaving damage behind

Conyers police are asking for help identifying three suspected serial burglars.

Investigators say they're responsible for 12 burglaries or attempted burglaries in the last week. They are accused of smashing windows and front doors to get inside to take money and other goods.

Surveillance video shows suspects smashing the front door of a Texaco gas station on Klondike Road on December 8, before heading inside to take tobacco products, according to police. The video shows at least one suspect armed with a gun.

"We can actually see a handgun, which appears to be a Glock handgun in one of the suspect's hands," said Lt. Quantavis Garcias.

Police say the business was one of several that they believe the suspects, driving a stolen vehicle from DeKalb County, either burglarized or attempted to burglarize that morning. "At that time, they were occupying a Dodge Charger that had a tag on it. We were able to identify the vehicle as a stolen vehicle, and we have since recovered that vehicle," said Garcia.

The business's owner, Sammy Abdullahi, says the incident cost him thousands of dollars between damages and stolen goods. "It's devastating, and you know, it's kind of scary," said Abdullahi. "They took off the cash drawer, and they thought there was money in there, but there was no money in there, so they ripped it off, and it cost us about $2,000 to take care of all of this stuff."

Unfortunately, he is not alone. Investigators believe the suspects are tied to twelve incidents city-wide between December 8 and 12. "We believe it's the same group just based on the method of operations. They're shattering the front windows, some of the things they are wearing in the video are similar, and then they're targeting, they're doing like spurts," said Garcia.

On Tuesday morning, workers fixed the glass door at Yuki hours after it was smashed. Surveillance video taken next door, at Wing Nuts, shows they were also targeted when a suspect smashed their glass door and went behind the counter. "He goes over to the counter and starts taking the money out of the drawer," said Garcia.

Investigators say the suspects were in another stolen vehicle from DeKalb County.

"We want to ensure that the businesses understand that we are actively working on this case," said Lieutenant Garcia. "For our business owners, take away the cash from behind the counter. Don't give them the opportunity to retrieve any items if they do make entry into the business and fortify your front doors."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 of reward money for information leading to the suspects' arrests. Tippers can remain anonymous: 404-577-TIPS (8477).