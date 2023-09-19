Shooting at Rockdale County apartments; 1 taken to the hospital

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Investigators were on the scene of the Terraces at Fieldstone apartments for a shooting on Sept. 19, 2023. (FOX 5)

Investigators say a "male victim" in Rockdale County was rushed to an area hospital on Tuesday evening after being shot twice

Deputies responded at around 7 p.m. to the Terraces at Fieldstone located at 50 Loch Haven Drive off Ellington Road on Tuesday evening.

FOX 5 crews saw investigators combing over the scene for evidence and speaking to possible witnesses.

Rockdale County deputies say the person who was shot and taken by air to an area hospital. He was awake and responding to questions. His name and age have not been released.

No further details about the shooting have been disclosed.

It was not clear if deputies were searching for a shooter.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.