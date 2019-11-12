Conyers resident received France's highest honor

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Consulate General of France in Atlanta decorated a WWII Veteran Tuesday with the French Legion of Honor.

The Consulate awarded Wade Hayes with the award during the ceremony in Conyers.

The Legion of Honor is France's highest merit.

The veteran served as a rifleman and platoon sergeant.

Hayes was wounded twice, once in France and the other time in Germany.

Some well-known recipients of the legion of honor include former U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and General Douglas MacArthur.