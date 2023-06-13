Conyers police arrest man who barricaded himself in hotel room with son

A man barricaded inside a Conyers hotel room was arrested Tuesday night after leading police in a stand-off.

Conyers police say a third party from Florida called 911 at around 4:20 p.m., stating the man was inside the Conyers InTown Suites Extended Stay having suicidal thoughts and called it a "hostage situation."

Police said the man was armed and had another adult male, who police believed to be his son, with him in the room. The son's age is not currently known.

Within five minutes, a team arrived to the scene and began negotiations with the man.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Conyers Police responded to a report of a man threatening suicide inside an extended stay along Northlake Drive on June 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police were not sure how long the man and the second person had been in the room prior to the call.

This incident took place at the same InTown Suites Extended Stay where someone shot and killed a father of five at the beginning of June. One teen was arrested in that case, another teen is still on the run.

Police said the man in Tuesday's case was apprehended without incident.

Conyers InTown Suites Extended Stay (Credit: Conyers Police Department)

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)