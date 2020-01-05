Conyers Police search for attempted car thieves

Conyers Police are searching for two male suspects who broke into a car retail store on Saturday.

According to police, the break in happened at the Drive Time Motors around 3:30 a.m.

After getting into the building the suspects looked through several offices inside.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5, the suspects were not able to successfully steal any vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

