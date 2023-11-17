Expand / Collapse search

Conyers PD investigating threat made against Rockdale County High School

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Rockdale County
Rockdale County High School

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Conyers Police Department says it is aware and is investigating a threat that was sent to Rockdale County High School students, according to a social media post early Friday morning.

The police department says the threat that was made to the school does not seem to be credible based on information gathered from the investigation thus far. They also said in a Facebook post that extra precautions are being taken to ensure those attending the school are safe and they will release more information this afternoon. 

FOX 5 is reaching out to the police department and school district for additional information. 