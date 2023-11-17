Conyers PD investigating threat made against Rockdale County High School

article

The Conyers Police Department says it is aware and is investigating a threat that was sent to Rockdale County High School students, according to a social media post early Friday morning.

The police department says the threat that was made to the school does not seem to be credible based on information gathered from the investigation thus far. They also said in a Facebook post that extra precautions are being taken to ensure those attending the school are safe and they will release more information this afternoon.

PREVIOUS SCHOOL THREAT STORIES

FOX 5 is reaching out to the police department and school district for additional information.