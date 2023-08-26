Gwinnett County School District says student arrested for threat

School officials are reassuring parents and students after threats were made on social media recently.

An official at South Gwinnett High School on Friday say the threats were made by a student.

Officers conducted a brief investigation and determined there was no real threat to the campus, students or staff. The student believed to be responsible was arrested Aug. 25.

The following letter was sent to parents on Aug. 22.

Dear Comet Nation,



I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to address an important matter that has come to our attention regarding a threatening post circulating online concerning our school. Your dedication and vigilance as proactive agents of our school community are truly commendable, and I want to express my gratitude for your unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our students and staff.



The safety of our school community is of the utmost importance to our leadership team. We take these matters extremely seriously, and I want to assure you that we are actively addressing this situation. The matter is currently under investigation by our GCPS police department and district leadership, and we are collaborating closely to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school.



While we do know that there has been a generic threat targeting multiple schools within the district, we are treating this situation with the highest level of caution. It is imperative that we exercise due diligence and thorough inquiry in our investigation. We are fully committed to taking all necessary steps to assess the credibility and nature of this threat.



I want to emphasize that the safety and security of our school community remains our top priority. We are working diligently to gather information, assess the situation, and communicate updates to you in a timely manner. No matter the hour of the day or night, I am committed to keeping you informed with any developments.



Your continued cooperation, support, and dedication to our school's values and safety measures are deeply appreciated. Please rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to address this matter effectively and efficiently. If you have any concerns or information that you believe may be relevant to this situation, please do not hesitate to reach out.



Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our school community and the safety of our students and staff. Together, we will navigate this challenge and ensure that our school remains a safe and nurturing environment for all.



Best regards,

Mr. R. Jordan, Proud Principal

Gwinnett County Schools say they take every threat seriously.

