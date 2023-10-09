16-year-old arrested for scrawling threatening messages on bathroom at North Forsyth High School

In a recent incident at North Forsyth High School on Oct. 3, threatening messages were discovered scrawled on a bathroom wall. Local authorities, including the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Forsyth County School Safety, and North Forsyth High School administrators, promptly launched an investigation into the matter.

Taking such threats seriously, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office assigned additional deputies to North Forsyth High School during the investigation. While the initial concern was the potential harm posed by these messages, it was later determined that there was no planned or intended harm towards any students or staff members at the school. However, the messages did create a disruption on campus, causing students to feel uneasy.

After hours of reviewing video surveillance footage and conducting interviews with numerous students, law enforcement officials identified a 16-year-old suspect. During the course of the interview, it was established that the suspect's motive for the threat was to simply shut down the school.

As a result, the 16-year-old student has been charged with Felony Terroristic Threats, Disruption of Public School, and Trespass. The student is set to be transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.