Conyers police officer injured during stolen vehicle chase

A Conyers police officer was injured Tuesday morning during a chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Conyers Police Department.

CPD says the crash involved two of their patrol vehicles and two citizen vehicles. It reportedly happened on Highway 138.

The driver of the vehicle believed to be stolen, a 16-year-old male, was arrested. He is currently being arrested for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is stable. The police department says they will provide more information later today.

The name of the teenager has not been released.