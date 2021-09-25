Conyers K-9 receives new body armor

article

A metro Atlanta K-9 is receiving some valuable protection.

Conyers Police Department’s K-9 Briscoe, handled by Officer William Treadwell, received a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The police department will receive the vest within the net 10 weeks with the embroidery, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs trained for law enforcement throughout the U.S.

The Massachusetts-based non-profit says the program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Vested Interest in K9s relies on donations. A donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, valued between $1,744 and $2,283.

