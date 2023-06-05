1 teen arrested, 1 teen still on the run in deadly Conyers motel shooting

article

Conyers Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting death of a father of five outside the InTown Suites on Northlake Drive on Sunday.

The juvenile, who is being charged as an adult, was taken into custody on Monday. His name is not currently being released.

Investigators say they have identified a 17-year-old, who is also wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police identify him as a Quintavious Morgan. Conyers investigators say murder warrants have been taken out for him.

Police identify 17-year-old Quintavious Morgan as a suspect in the deadly shooting of a father of five outside the InTown Suites on Northlake Drive. (Supplied)

FATHER OF 5 GUNNED DOWN OUTSIDE CONYERS MOTEL

Investigators say 33-year-old Dontavius Hardeman was found shot multiple times in a pickup truck around 6 a.m. Sunday in front of the InTown Suites on Northlake Drive in Conyers.

Police immediately released photos of the suspects.

If you know anything about what happened or where the second suspects is, call Conyers Police, you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.