A Conyers man was found dead outside the InTown Suites on Northlake Drive early Sunday morning.

Conyers police say 30-year-old Dontavius Hardeman had been shot at least once.

No arrests have been made in the investigation so far.

Police are still looking for a motive in the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.