Parents of Conyers teen killed by fake pills warns: ‘Let them know, this stuff is real’

17-year-old "Kay" Darden’s life was just beginning. On Saturday morning, the high school senior’s parents said she was robbed of it. Conyers police said she overdosed on knockoff pills she thought were Oxycodone.

When they got to the house, police said emergency medical technicians attempted to revive the teenager, but she wasn’t breathing. Medics transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"My daughter has been robbed of her life," her mom said. "She wanted to be a fashion designer, she wanted to go to college. She was saving for a car. She had goals."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kay" Darden (Photo submitted by family)

Investigators have not yet confirmed that it was indeed fentanyl that killed Kay, but her parents wanted to speak out to other parents who might think it could never happen to them.

"This is a deadly, deadly, deadly drug. It has no love for nobody who uses it," her mom said. "For the ones that are here, do whatever you can in your power. Let them know that this stuff is real."

Police said they tracked the fake Oxy back to 24-year-old Diamond Bundy of Conyers and 25-year-old Devail McCoy, who had allegedly been pushing the pills from a local hotel.

Bundy and McCoy were arrested and charged with distribution of counterfeit narcotics and felony murder.

They were booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

Darden’s family has asked for the community’s help to bury their daughter as they fight with the insurance company.

They have started an online fundraiser to help.