17-year-old teenager dead after allegedly buying counterfeit drugs in Conyers

A 17-year-old female is dead and two people are under arrest after the teenager reportedly overdosed over the weekend.

According to the Conyers Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Travers Creek Trail around 9:35 a.m. Sept. 30 to investigate a person who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Upon arrival, they found emergency medical technicians attempting to revive the teenager. They transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, the officers determined that the teenager allegedly purchased drugs from 24-year-old Diamond Bundy of Conyers and 25-year-old Devail McCoy of Conyers at a local hotel.

The counterfeit drugs were designed to look like Oxycodone, according to the police department.

Bundy and McCoy were arrested and charged with distribution of counterfeit narcotics and felony murder.

They were booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-929-4203. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.



