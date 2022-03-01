Convicted felon, wanted man caught with stolen car after police chase in Atlanta

article

Police have arrested two men accused of trying to escape officers during a chase involving a stolen car in northwest Atlanta.

Investigators say on Feb. 23, Atlanta police officers identified a stolen black Dodge Charger with two men inside and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver fled, leading to a chase involving the APD's Air Unit.

Police followed the vehicle to the 2800 block of Macon Drive. At that point the Charger stopped and the men ran off toward a nearby apartment complex. While they were trying to get away, police say the men tossed a stolen handgun, marijuana, and oxycodone into the woods by the complex.

Officers were able to apprehend the two men, identified as Curtis Bryant and Marshaun Boyd.

Bryant, described as a convicted felon who had been previously arrested for triple murder, is charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, felony fleeing, possession with the intent to distribute, and traffic charges.

Boyd, the passenger in the vehicle, was charged with obstruction. Investigators say he also had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear on charges of child neglect.

