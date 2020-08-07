Convicted felon released by mistake taken back into custody during drag, sneaker bust

Stephen McAllister, a violent convicted felon, was released by mistake. That was back in January.

He traded a six-foot cell for a place where he could keep a low profile -- the penthouse floor of a complex in the heart of buckhead.

Using some investigative techniques, Fulton Sheriff's Captain Corey Henry said a fugitive task force located McAllister's whereabouts.

They got a search warrant and checked it out. Another occupant opened the door. Henry said McAllister, also known as lil Steve, was curled up under the bed.

He came out without resisting. Henry said drugs, nearly $20,000 in cash and a weapon were seized.

And there was something else of high value -- several pairs of sneakers -- with a value estimated at $11,000.

$11,000 in sneakers confiscated during a drug bust in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Henry said an outside agency made the error. The convict has been returned to state custody.

