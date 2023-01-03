Man charged with murder in Continental Colony Parkway shooting

article

An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting involving minors at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just before Christmas.

On Dec. 17, 14-year-old Malik Grover and his 16-year-old best friend Justin Powell were shot dead on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Multiple other teens were injured in the shooting.

TWO TEENS DEAD, MULTIPLE SHOT AT SOUTHWEST ATLANTA APARTMENT COMPLEX

Justin Powell, identified as 16-year-old victim in Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Supplied)

Authorities said the incident started as a dispute on social media. It turned into exchanged gunfire when one group of teenagers came to the complex that night with firearms.

On Dec. 23, detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit secured arrest warrants against 19-year-old Montavius Ferugson.

By Dec. 30, Ferguson turned himself in to the police and was taken into custody without incident. Ferguson was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Justin Powell.

Police have not released any information on any other potential suspects they may have in the case.