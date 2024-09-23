Consumer Reports flags 12 cinnamon products for dangerous lead content

One of the favorite fall spices, cinnamon, may now be headed for the trash can.

A new study has found alarmingly high levels of lead in some cinnamon powders and spice blends. Cinnamon is widely used in seasonal drinks, baby food, and even savory meat dishes, making these findings particularly concerning.

Consumer Reports recently published the headline: "12 Cinnamon Brands to Avoid After High Levels of Lead Found in Spice Blends." The food scientists tested 36 cinnamon powders and spice blends, discovering that 12 of them contained lead levels high enough to trigger food recalls. According to the director of the food safety lab involved, even small amounts of lead can cause health problems. In fact, they found more lead in just a quarter of a teaspoon than is safe for daily consumption.

This isn't the first time cinnamon-based products have raised concerns about lead content. Last year, the FDA flagged certain brands for high lead levels after nearly 500 children were linked to lead poisoning cases. The lead was found in now-recalled imported baby food products, particularly applesauce.

Here’s what you can do: Check your spice cabinet. Remove cinnamon products and any spice blends that may contain it, as cinnamon can often be found in unexpected places like savory spice mixes. Also, check canned products such as applesauce. Compare your products to the list published by Consumer Reports.

Lead exposure can be especially harmful to children and pregnant women, leading to developmental delays, behavioral problems, and learning difficulties. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly one million people died in 2019 alone due to lead exposure.