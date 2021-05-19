Construction worker killed by reversing dump truck, police say

A 27-year-old construction worker in Clarke County died after police said an asphalt truck moving in reverse struck him.

Athens-Clarke County police said 27-year-old Chatsworth man Dustin Jenkins was severely injured while painting a roadway on Wednesday morning and died at a local hospital.

The construction site was near Tallassee Road and Westchester Drive, police said.

Police said he had his back to a truck that was backing down a road under construction.

Authorities said the truck, driven by a 50-year-old man, struck Jenkins.

Jenkins was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police notified his family.

The crash is under investigation and police did not disclose any charges against the truck driver.

