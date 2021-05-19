Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker killed by reversing dump truck, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Athens-Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A 27-year-old construction worker in Clarke County died after police said an asphalt truck moving in reverse struck him. 

Athens-Clarke County police said 27-year-old Chatsworth man Dustin Jenkins was severely injured while painting a roadway on Wednesday morning and died at a local hospital. 

The construction site was near Tallassee Road and Westchester Drive, police said. 

Police said he had his back to a truck that was backing down a road under construction. 

Authorities said the truck, driven by a 50-year-old man, struck Jenkins. 

Jenkins was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police notified his family.

The crash is under investigation and police did not disclose any charges against the truck driver. 

